ECOWAS Must Play Lead Role In Togo Political Crisis

Related Stories Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, has reiterated the call on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to play a lead role in restoring peace to the Republic of Togo.



He said the political crisis in that country was sending wrong signals about West Africa and said it was time the sub-regional body intervened.



Togbe Afede made the call at a grand durbar to climax the 2017 Asogli Yam Festival celebrations in Ho.



He said apart from the conflict spilling over to neighbouring countries, it was turning investors away and needed to be addressed.



Togbe Afede asked ECOWAS to engage the conflicting parties to resolve their misunderstandings democratically other than the use of force and arms.



"Togo needs peace, West Africa needs peace and ECOWAS must act now," he said.



Togbe Afede commended Government for its resolve to work with chiefs and also praised its efforts to ensure for peace in the country.



He said chiefs in the country are excited with Government's initiatives such as the "Free SHS, One District, One Factory," and pledged their readiness to take advantage of the policies to develop their areas.



Togbe Afede urged Government to give true support to the private sector to develop and urged the citizenry to eschew laziness, greed and show true love to one another and the nation.



The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said Government was in a hurry to transform the country and called for the support of chiefs.



He said a national digital address system would soon be launched to change the economy and face of governance in the country.



Dr Bawumia said the system, the most advanced in the world, would give "even kiosks unique addresses."



He said Government remained committed to the Eastern Corridor road and would restore teacher trainee allowances this month and that of nurses next month.



The festival, held under the theme, "The role of tradition and culture in governance and development," attracted members of the diplomatic corps, tourists and chiefs from Benin, Togo, Congo, South Africa and Cameroon.