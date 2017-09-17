Waive Import Duty On Items Meant For Humanitarian Services - Heward-Mills

Related Stories The founder of Light House Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has urged the government to waive import duty on items meant for humanitarian services.



He expressed his disappointment over having to pay import duty on wheelchairs and other items meant for distribution to the needy and persons with disability (PWDs).



“We paid duties on such items which I think is not fair. We should not pay for such things which are a gift to people in need. I am expecting the government to intervene and help us,” the founder stated.



Event



Bishop Heward-Mills was speaking at a charity event dubbed; “A day of help for persons with disabilities” at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Hundreds of PWDs from across the country who attended the event received free health screening, medication and assorted items, including clothes, from about 2,000 volunteers, including medical personnel.



The programme was an initiative of the Charismatic Evangelistic Church Ministries, Church to the Rural World and the Centre for Persons With Disability with support from some corporate organisations.



Bishop Heward-Mills urged the less privileged and PWDs not to be let down by the difficult situations they found themselves in.



Access to public services and places



The President of the Centre for Employment of Persons with Disability, Mr Alex Tetteh, reiterated the need for the government to do more in ensuring that PWDs were well catered for.



According to him, the time frame for the full implementation of the Persons With Disability Act elapsed about a year ago without much change to the current conditions of PWDs in society who are unable to access public services and places in the country.



He observed that churches accused of amassing wealth to the detriment of the poor in society were the ones that came to the aid of the PWDs when it mattered most.