Support Fight Against Child Trafficking

Related Stories A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Friends of the Nation, has called on Ghanaians to increase efforts in the fight against child trafficking by reporting suspected cases.



The Central Regional Co-ordinator for Friends of the Nation, Mr Kwesi Johnson, who made the call, enjoined communities to fight the menace because child labour and trafficking were not only crimes but also posed real threats to national security.



Mr Johnson was speaking during an interaction with the media in Cape Coast yesterday on child labour and trafficking organised by Sustainable Fisheries Management Project (SFMP) under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



Need for education



Mr Johnson said children should be encouraged to stay in school and concentrate on their education rather than being exposed to money-making ventures which might reduce their interest in education.



“Children are children, they are our most important assets and deserve to be protected from being exploited in the labour field,” he said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs Irene Oppong, in charge of the Central Regional Police Public Affairs, said the police were doing their best in the fight against child trafficking.



Child traffickers



ASP Mrs Oppong said the Police Anti-human Trafficking Unit in the region, which was reopened in July 2017, had rescued 35 children so far with three other cases under prosecution.



She called on the government to provide shelter for trafficked children who were rescued in the region.



Free SHS



The Central Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr George Appiah-Sakyi, lauded the government for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as it would minimise the rate of child trafficking in the country.



He said children were mostly trafficked with the excuse that there was no money for them to further their education.