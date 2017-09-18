Another Soldier Nearly Lynched

Library image Related Stories Information reaching Today indicates that about thirty (30) members of the so-called United Nations (UN) Land-guards Group at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have subjected a military officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to severe beating.



The military officer who is with the National Territorial and Boundary Protectors Against External Aggression of the Military Academy Training School (MATS), Today’s findings revealed, is Masawud Moro.



The sad spectacle which nearly resulted in the lynching of the army officer, Today gathered, occurred on September 9, 2017 at about 12:45 p.m., when the soldier went to effect payment to masons working on his acquired land at Kasoa Ofanko, in the Central Region.



The paper learnt that Masawud Moro legally acquired the said land from the land owners at Oklokwanta in Kasoa Ofankor.



An informant who narrated the incident to Today at the weekend noted that the military man was attacked and brutalised with machetes by the land-guards whose names he mentioned as Kofai, the ring leader, Nii Okai Amass, aka Stopper, Ten Gee, Ansah Brother, Hardest, and; others numbering about thirty (30), all members of UN Land-guards who have their base at Bortianor and Sowutuom in Accra respectively.



According to the informant, the soldier, who sustained several wounds on his bodies, is currently responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, Accra.



The informant wondered why the perpetrators of such cruel act would still be walking free since the matter had officially been reported to the Kasoa District Police Command in the Central Region.



The informant equally wondered why the Military High Command has not taken any action in the light of what has happened to one of their officers.



“Why is our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sitting down as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and soldiers are being brutalised and lynched without showing any concern, not even making a statement against the persistent attacks on security officers by these land- guards?,” the informant quizzed.