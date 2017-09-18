Angry Mob Beat Up Policeman After Seizing His Riffle

Related Stories Angry residents of Kwesimintsim, over the weekend, subjected Sergeant F. Okyere at the Abura Police station to severe beatings for what is yet to be known.



The enraged residents numbering 10 pounced on the unprovoked Cop while he was on duty with sticks, cutlasses and other offensive weapons.



They were said to have taken away his service rifle No. 53608 loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition and later dragged him into a waiting taxi cab with registration No. WR 784-14 and drove towards Abura township where they subjected him to severe beatings at the public square.



Sergeant F. Okyere was later abandoned with his rifle by the roadside at Abura by his assailants who fled.



Some good Samaritans who spotted the helpless policeman rushed him to the Agona Nkwanta Health Centre where he was treated and discharged.



Agona Nkwanta District Police Command confirmed the incident to mynewsgh.com and indicates that the matter is being investigated to bring the perpetrators to book.