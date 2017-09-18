4 Farmers Drown On White Volta At Binbini

Related Stories Four farmers at the Northern Regional town of Binbini drowned on Friday after a canoe they were travelling on, sunk on the White Volta in the West Mamprusi District.



Three of the deceased have since been buried whilst the fourth body which was retrieved on Saturday has been released to family members for burial.



The canoe was said to be leaking heavily and the victims lost control in the middle of their journey when they unconventionally decided to use machetes to paddle their canoe instead of the usual wooden paddle.



The Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in charge of Operations, Abu Ramadan in a radio interview said the deceased took a break whilst farming and had wanted to go for Friday Juma prayers.



“The current was so strong, water came into the boat so quickly, the four of them drowned. A fifth person came in to come and support but he couldn’t, so he was saved around 2 o’clock we were able to retrieve three bodies and we’ve also discovered the fourth one.



He said the three were buried before 6pm on Friday.