Prayer Alone Not Enough To Get Marriage Partners - Mahama Preaches

He said “as you pray, you must engage in social activities; who knows where you will meet him or meet her . . . People have met at funeral and married, people have met in church, weddings, birthday parties and married so as you pray go out and God will let your paths cross.”



“Prayer is important but effort is also important," he added.



The former President made these comments while preaching in his church; the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church during the celebration of Great Men’s Ministry Day.



" . . nobody will save your soul for you and salvation is based on the pureness of your own heart; not the pureness of your pastor’s heart,” he said.



Meanwhile he has urged Ghanaians to help the poor and needy because “God loves a cheerful giver”.





