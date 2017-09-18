Ghanaian Times Staff Demonstrate Against MD Carol Annang

Library Image Related Stories Staff of the New Times Corporation on Monday morning embarked on a demonstration in front of their office to demand better conditions of service.



They accused the MD of sidelining procurement processes of the corporation in the purchase of a Honda Pilot SUV for herself at a time, the company was said not to be doing well.



According to the demonstrators, the last time they had a salary increase was seven years ago.



They accused the Managing Director, Carol Annang, of doing "little" to help turn the fortunes of the company around.





Source: Daily Graphic