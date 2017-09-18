Gov’t Lauds Ghanaians Over Sierra Support

Library Image Related Stories The Government of Ghana has expressed its profound gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting the people of Sierra Leone during the recent mudslide that claimed many lives in that country.



Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, in a press statement, observed that the timely support and massive donations by Ghanaians contributed significantly to the recovery efforts in Sierra Leone.



Sierra Leone was recently struck by mudslides and flooding that killed scores of people and damaged several properties.



According to the statement, the donations have indeed demonstrated the love and commitment of Ghanaians towards a sister African country, Sierra Leone.



“While government’s relief support has officially ended, individuals, organizations and other bodies who wish to make further contributions are encouraged to do so through the Sierra Leone Embassy in Ghana,” the statement added.



