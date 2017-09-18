Okyenhene Lauds Nana Over Free SHS

Okyenhene and President Akufo Addo Related Stories The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has praised President Akufo-Addo for introducing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



In a brief remark at a function in Accra on Thursday to honour Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – former Africa Union (AU) Commission chairperson and African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member – the Okyenhene underscored that the initiative is critical for the development of Ghana and the African continent.



The former AU chair was awarded the Black Gold Order of Merit.



According to Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, for Africa to be a great continent, it should make life better for its children.



He called for a new era in leadership on the continent during the occasion, organized by Corporate Guardian under the theme, ‘The Key Role of Good Governance Towards Africa Renaissance.’



“This is the age of change; we cannot remain here,” the traditional ruler stressed.



Dr. Nkosazana Zuma was awarded for her immense contribution to governance in the South African sub-region.



In a keynote address, Dr. Nkosazana emphasised that Africa should take the education and health of its people very seriously.



“We must make a conscious effort to improve the health of our people; education of our people, wherever, in our villages,” she stated.



She noted that even though Africa had a blurry past, “we should surge forward and make sure that we don’t commit the same mistakes.”



She entreated, “We should not allow ourselves to be defined by our dark past. We should adopt a positive mindset; Africa should continue rising.”



Dr. Nkosazana also spoke about donor funding, urging African countries not to solely rely on donor funding from other countries.



She encouraged African states to bolster their revenue collection mechanisms, using her example at the AU where before she left the chair, she instituted mechanisms to reduce donor funding reliance by the AU.



At the function was former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who encouraged ladies to take up leadership positions because they have some kind of concern for the continent.



“The more we allow the ladies to guide us the better for all of us,” he observed.