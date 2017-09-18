Let The Youth Handle Top Gov't Positions - Prof Gyampo

Related Stories A Senior Research Fellow of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Prof Ransford Gyampo has called for the engagement of the nation’s youth to handle certain leadership positions than relegating them to the background.



He explained that the era where adults are seen as the most significant people to be in sensitive positions ought to end.



Prof Gyampo made this at the opening ceremony of a youth capacity building retreat under the Ghana Political Parties Programme of the IEA at Anomabo in the central region.



The three-day event which was on the theme: “Reforming Ghana’s Education System”.



Prof Gyampo noted that the time has come for the youth with requisite skills to serve the nation and not wait until they have retired or near retirement before being offered a position.



According to him a number of the nation’s youth has demonstrated their commitment to handling challenging issues with regard to governance and leadership.



He therefore urged the youth to avail themselves to handle such positions when offered and shouldn’t disappoint the people who repose such confidence in them.



He further advised them to subject every aspect of policy to scrutiny so that they can also offer alternatives to issues raised towards the development of the nation



“The more we remain overly-partisan in our discourse, the more politicians and policy makers will take us for granted” he stressed.



