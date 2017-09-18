30 Escape Death As Fire Guts VIP Bus En Route To Kumasi

Related Stories 30 Passengers on board a VIP bus had a close shave with death when the bus en route to the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi caught fire in a town near Nkawkaw on Sunday, September 17, 2017.



Reports says a bread seller prompted the driver of an unusual smoke billowing out of the car.



As a result the driver stopped and asked all passengers to get off the bus, but as soon as they got down, the back tyre exploded causing the bus to catch fire.



Although the Ghana Fire Service was called to quench the fire, the witness said it took them more than 30 minutes to get to the scene.



Although the fire men were able to put out the fire, there was little to salvage from the bus, an eye witness told Peacefmonline.com.



"Over 30 passengers who were on board escaped unhurt. Although the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called to intervene, they delayed for about 30 minutes to get to the scene and upon their arrival, there was little they could do to rescue the already burning bus," an eyewitness narrated.



“All the passengers who were on bound lost their belongings,” he added.