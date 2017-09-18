Achirensua Omanhene Commends Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Prof. Agyewodin Adu - Gyamfi Ampem, the Omanhene of Achirensua in the Asutifi South district of the Brong Ahafo Region, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the roll out of the Free Senior High School programme.



The President last Tuesday officially launched Government’s Free Senior High School Policy, making good his resolve to ensure accessible, equitable, quality and life-changing education for every Ghanaian child, where he said he wanted every Ghanaian child to attend secondary school not just for what they learn in books, but for the life experiences that they will gain.



In an Interview with Peace FM's Sam Mensah Joe Pawa, the Achirensua Manhene who also doubles as the head of communications for the Ahafo Council Of Chiefs, disclosed that the education policy will help decrease the illetracy rate in the country, particularly his area.



The Omanhene was optimistic on the sustainability of the Free SHS policy and called on all Ghanaians to eschew cynicism and help with ideas to make the policy work.



"When people say it will fail, I find it difficult to understand and bear with them. Don't they know one can pick a bad thing and make it better?" he quizzed.



Meanwhile the Achirensua Senior High School has recorded the highest number of first year students enrollment since the inception of the school in 1961.



The school's Assistant headmaster in charge of Academics, Nana Wadie Among, who disclosed this to Peacefmonline.com also said that the Free SHS policy has affected a number of students who will enroll in the school this year.



"Since the school was established in 1961, the 2017 academic year is the year we have received many students than all the years the school has been in existence," he said.



The school has admitted about 450 students out of the 640 they were allocated..