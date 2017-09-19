President Akufo-Addo Interacts With Ghanaians In New York

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo are in New York this week to participate in the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.



The President interacted with a group of Ghanaians in New York during a dinner held for him and the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo by the Ghana Mission in New York on Sunday. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.