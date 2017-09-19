We’ll Defend Our DCE —Sagnarigu Residents

Related Stories Residents of Sagnarigu District in the Northern Region have vowed to protect and defend the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Iddrisu Maraim, and the assembly.



According to them, some ‘hoodlums’ outside the district were trying hard to tarnish the image of Sagnarigu by creating problems to destabilise the peace in the district.



Kandahar Boys, a vigilante group affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, stormed the Sagnarigu District Assembly and destroyed properties.



The behaviour of the Kandahar Boys was vehemently condemned by the Chief of the area, His Royal Highness, Ambassador Naa Abdulai Yakubu.



Sagnarigu district has been in the media spotlight recently for the bad reasons but last week’s attack on the assembly has angered residents of the area who have ferociously vowed to deal with trouble-makers in the area.



The Sagnarigu youth in particular warned that they will not allow anyone to destabilise the peace of the area, adding that “we have been very quiet about this violent attitude of some NPP youth but we will deal with anyone who wants to create chaos in this district.”



Speaking to the press at Sagnarigu yesterday, the youth registered their disappointment in the leadership of the NPP in the region for doing nothing to prevent the violent attacks on the DCE.



They reiterated that any attack on the DCE and the District Assembly constitutes an attack on the people of Sagnarigu.



“If you attack our assembly and our DCE, then you are indirectly attacking us. We are prepared to fight any individual or group of persons who want to bring the name of the district into disrepute,” they cautioned.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Alhassan S. Zimblim said the people of Sagnarigu district were worried about the recent violence in the area.



“The people of Sagnarigu are law-abiding and peaceful but this recent political violence in the area is becoming too many. We are not going to sit down and allow some people to just come in and destroy our properties with impunity and go away like that.



Mr. S. Ziblim said, “The DCE is a very respectful and hard-working woman. She is loved by all and sundry in the district. So I wonder why her own people would want to destroy her. Anyway, she is our DCE and our responsibility … She is the representative of the President and we accord her that respect.”