PHOTO: Aggrieved Community Nurses Spend Night At Ministry Of Health

Aggrieved registered and bonded Community nurses, of Winneba and Navrongo spent the night at the premises of the Ministry of Health after they pitched camp at the ministry on Monday to demand their posting.



The group said the action has become necessary since all efforts to get the attention of the ministry to address their plight of unemployment has proved futile.



An earlier statement by the group ahead of their picketing Monday said: “As “citizens and not spectators”, we can only “fight” for our share in the employment of health professionals after realizing we were not part of the just released financial clearance for over 4,000 nurses and midwives (only) of whom we completed, and/or served with in the same year frame.”



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, President of the group, Ebenezer Atteh said they will stop at nothing until they are given clearance to start work as being demanded.



“The Deputy Minister of Health met us yesterday and said in two weeks time we’ll receive our postings but in view of the broken promises we will not make do with spoken words until we see our postings ready on paper. We’ll are still occupying the premises until the right thing is done. I just finished brushing my teeth, other colleagues are washing down to get ready for the day. We’ll picket until we get results.”