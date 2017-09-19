We Will Resist Attempts By Akufo-Addo To Change Ghana’s History – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will use every available means to repel moves by President Akufo-Addo to alter the historical records of the country.



According to General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, it is an established fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah fought for the Independence of Ghana and not the President’s father, Edward Akufo-Addo or his grandfather, J.B Danquah as “he wants all of us to believe”.



President Akufo-Addo has come under a barrage of attacks after he revealed plans to present a legislation before Parliament to set aside August 4 as a day to celebrate Ghana’s founders, including ‘The Big Six’, ditching September 21, the original date.



The Big Six were six leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the leading political party in the British colony of the Gold Coast. They were detained by the colonial authorities in 1948 following disturbances leading to the killing of three World War II veterans. They are pictured on the front of the Ghana cedi notes.



Ebenezer Ako-Adjei – founding member of the UGCC; Edward Akufo-Addo – founding member of the UGCC and subsequently Chief Justice of Ghana and president of Ghana and Joseph Boakye Danquah – founding member of the UGCC.



The rest are Kwame Nkrumah – Prime Minister of Ghana and first president of Ghana; Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey – founding member of the UGCC and William Ofori Atta – founding member of the UGCC.



The President prefers September 21, which is the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, be observed with a holiday in his memory.



The Conventions People’s Party (CPP) founded by Dr. Nkrumah, has kicked against the move describing the proposals as lame.



Speaking on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Johnson Asiedu Nketia known in political circles as ‘General Mosquito’ described the proposals as “a waste of time”.



He said the NDC, which believes in the ideals and principles of Dr. Nkrumah, will vehemently resist any attempt by President Akufo-Addo to change Ghana’s history suggesting, the government should hold a funeral in honour of his ancestry.



“We won’t allow Akufo-Addo to change our history so he should organised a funeral to honour his ancestry in his hometown”.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) say they will be embarking on a solidarity march on Thursday, September 21, 2017, “to commemorate the Founder’s Day Celebration and the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana”.