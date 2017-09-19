Free SHS Is The Beginning – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated categorically that the implementation of government’s flagship free Senior High School (SHS) policy is just the beginning of many good things in the country.



According to him, the policy would benefit all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliations.



He reiterated government’s committment to fulfilling its campaign promises to create an enabling environment for all Ghanaians.



Speaking at the grand durbar at this year’s Asogli Yam Festival in Ho, the Vice President disclosed that the NPP government had rolled out many policies in just eight months.



“Within the last eight months, we have stayed current on payment to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), District Assembly Common Fund and all other statutory funds. Just last week, the President launched the Free SHS, which is going to benefit everyone and this policy is just a start not the end.



“We have launched the ‘Planting for Food’ programme to give agriculture a boom, we have removed taxes, we have launched one district, one factory programme,” he stated.



He said government would begin the payment of the allowances teacher trainees this month while the payment of nursing trainee allowances would begin in October.



Dr Alhaji Bawumia also indicated that government would from next month launch a National Digital Address System, adding that “this system in my opinion will be the best address system in the world.”



According to him, it’s a unique address system that will adequately cover all landmarks even in the remotest part of the country, adding that it would change essentially the country’s economy and make governance easy in the country.



The Vice President also expressed government’s commitment to completing the Eastern corridor roads, which is a major issue for the people of Volta and Northern Regions.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, commended government for implementing the free SHS policy, stating that education is the most effective weapon against poverty.



He also commended government for the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) and corruption, as well as the industrialisation drive through the one-district, one-factory policy.



For these policies to be successful, there has to be effective planning, which would ensure that the necessary controls are in place to minimize abuse, he added.



Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, reiterated the commitment of chiefs in the Volta Region and the country to playing an active role in government’s quest to develop the country.