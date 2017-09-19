Queen Mother Wows At Asogli Festival

Library Image Related Stories This year’s edition of the Asogli Yam Festival lived up its billing as it came with all the excitement and the unique cultural spectacle it deserves.



The festival was climaxed with a grand durbar in the Volta regional capital, Ho, on Saturday, and it was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government functionaries.



It was, indeed, a big tourist attraction for many locals and foreign revelers who patronised it. There was a display of a lot of beautiful cultural activities during the occasion.



This woman, for instance, who is believed to be a queen mother, showed how classy she is when it comes to fashion taste. She simply wowed in her regalia. Some people naturally look good in whatever they wear, and she came across as one of those.



She didn’t only turn heads to her direction but also got people appreciating her very culturally-exquisite style.



The Asogli Yam Festival since its commencement in 2003 has undoubtedly become one of the flagship festivals in the Volta Region, thereby, winning a spot on the tourism calendar of Ghana. This year’s event was held between August 25 and September 17.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who spoke at the ceremony stated that development cannot ignore culture, as he underscored the importance of chieftaincy and culture in the governance structure of the country and urged traditional leaders to imbibe the values of civic responsibility among the youth through positive cultural practices.