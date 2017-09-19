50 Christian Pilgrims Fly To Israel

Related Stories Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, last weekend led 50 Ghanaian Christians on a seven-day pilgrimage to Israel.



The pilgrims who joined the minister were some pastors, including Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, some gospel musicians and representatives of some religious bodies.



Addressing some members of the media at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Dzamesi said, “It is the duty of this ministry to expose this pilgrimage to the people of Ghana and make it as cheap as possible so that people can go for this pilgrimage to satisfy their religious beliefs and aspirations.”



He stated emphatically that the pilgrims bore the expenses of their journey and not the government as speculated earlier.



“Let me emphasize that nobody, and I mean nobody is being supported by government because government does not have money to support people. What government is doing through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs is to facilitate the process of pilgrimage to Israel and make it as cheap as possible and to ensure the safety of Ghanaians when they go to Israel,” he stated.



Mr Dzamesi acknowledged that the ministry had received support from Omni Bank and the Apostolic Council in making the pilgrimage successful.



He said some of the activities outlined for pilgrims included daily prayers and meditation at significant sites mentioned in the Bible, including boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, a visit to Mount Carmel and the mountain of Prophet Elijah



“There would be prayers at the Western Wall of the Temple of Jerusalem, visit to the Nativity Church of Bethlehem, renewal of baptismal promises in the River Jordan and awarding of Jerusalem Pilgrim Certificate,” Mr. Dzamesi added.



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, who spoke on behalf of the pilgrims, said the trip would afford them an opportunity to undertake various activities that would bring protection and God’s direction to Ghana.