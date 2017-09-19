Chinese Galamseyers Invade Northern Region

Related Stories Some Chinese businessmen who are into mining activities have invaded Diare in the Savelugu/Nanton municipality in the Northern Region.



Information gathered by Daily Guide revealed that the mining activities in the Diare Traditional Area commenced about three months now and the Chinese miners have since erected their structures at the mining site at Pigu which is under the jurisdiction of the Diare paramountcy.



Daily Guide’s undercover visit to the site over the weekend spotted the Chinese including some locals busily offloading containers, back hold and front hold equipment. Kia truck, pick up, excavator were all spotted at the site.



The excavator was used in drilling out huge stones from the ground in search of minerals which the paper could not identify.



The workers at the site became incensed when they realized the mission of this paper and threatened to strike if the news team does not move out from the site.



Sources close to the traditional rulers of the area denied the knowledge of the arrival and commencement of the mining activities hence efforts to halt the illegal activity proved futile.



But a resident who spoke to Daily Guide on condition of anonymity said the opinion leaders in the area were privy to the mining activities when serious damage was being done to the environment.



According to him, authorities at the regional and the national level have been notified about the illegal activities in the area but nothing seems to have been done.



He, however, called on government to replicate his commitment in the fight against illegal mining activities in the southern part of the country to the Savelugu/Nanton municipality where the activity has just begun.



Meanwhile DAILY GUIDE will continue the background investigation into the illegal activities in the Diare Traditional Area to help halt the illegal activity which may have a protracted effect on the community.