Angry Mob Beat Policeman

Related Stories Information reaching Daily Guide indicates that some supposed angry residents of Kwesimintsim, near Takoradi, last Saturday subjected one General Sgt F. Okyere of the Abura Police Station in Ahanta West District of the Western Region to severe beatings for no apparent reason.



According to sources, the enraged residents allegedly attacked the policeman, who was on duty with sticks, cutlasses and other offensive weapons.



They were said to have taken away Sgt. Okyere’s service rifle with No. 53608 loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.



The angry residents later dragged the policeman into a waiting taxi and drove towards Abura Township where they subjected him to severe beatings.



G/Sergeant F. Okyere was later abandoned with his rifle by the roadside at Abura by his assailants who fled.



Some good Samaritans, who spotted the helpless policeman, rushed him to the Agona Nkwanta Health Centre where he was treated and discharged.



Confirming the story to Daily Guide, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), noted that G/Sgt F. Okyere was attacked at about 7:30pm on Saturday while on duty at the charge office at Abura.



She mentioned that the mob, numbering about 10, invaded the charge office with sticks and cutlasses and attacked cop and dragged him into a cab.



They later left the cop and the rifle by the roadside at Abura and drove away. She indicated that no arrests have been made.



ASP Adiku stressed that the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku, had directed the Regional Crime Officer to immediately take over the case to determine the actual cause of the attack.