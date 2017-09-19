Do More Investigative Works To Help Improve Society - Affail Monney Urges Journalists

Related Stories The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Roland Affail Monney has encouraged Ghanaian journalists to do more investigative works to help improve the lot of society.



He, however, admonished media practitioners who want to do investigative work to learn the rudiments of the profession to be able to produce high quality investigative works.



Mr Monney said this at the opening of a three-day workshop on investigative journalism on free movement and migration of people, organised by Media Response, an NGO for about 30 journalists and media practitioners in Accra.



He said he is not against investigative journalism and rather wanted Ghanaian journalists to become more professional in their investigative works.



He, therefore, commended Media Response for the training, saying GJA cherishes training of such nature.



For his part, the Executive Director of Media Response, Mr Samuel Dodoo said media has a crucial role to play in the promotion of safe, secure intra-regional migration.



He said the inability of Ghanaian journalists to adequately cover and accurately report on migration issues has resulted in gradual erosion of public confidence in their ability to provide trusted information.



According to him, the rationale for the training was to help provide knowledge on the legal frameworks that promotes free movement of persons as well as the protection of migrant rights.