I Support Jinapor And Asenso-Boakye To Send A-Plus To Court – NPP MP

|Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi
|
Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North constituency, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi has urged citizens to respect each other especially presidential appointees working in the interest of the nation.
He was speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme pertaining to A-Plus’s bribery allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff; Mr. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye on his Facebook page.
The Criminal Investigations Department [CID] headed by Commissioner of Police, Bright Oduro out of a thorough investigation into the allegations in a report rubbished the controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus' bribery allegations leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as “baseless” – adding that it’s an “unsubstantiated” allegation.
Hon. Appiah-Kubi advised that “before one levels any kind of allegation against his fellow person, he/she must make sure they have a hundred percent [100%] prove of the allegation to buttress his/her charges made . . .”
“I support Mr. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye to send A-Plus to court to serve as deterrent to persons who do not have control over their choice of words,” he told Yaa Konamah.
|Source: Elizabeth Semiheva/Peacefmonline.com
