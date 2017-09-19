Affail Monney Replies Critics

Related Stories President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney, says he was unperturbed by the social media campaign against his re-election bid.



Speaking on Morning Starr yesterday, Mr. Monney said: “That is politics and everybody has an opinion he or she is entitled to. Others believe social media will help their course and others will also keep mute and do the right thing on polling day.”



“I am disinclined to be deflected by the groundswell of social media campaign against my presidency. I remain focused and I continue to exercise the rest of my mandate. Even in the twilight of my first tenure, we are working and the results show that indeed we are working.



“So, others can resort to social media and denigrate what we have done…and to demonise my personality. This is politics and I see it as one of the games my opponents have adopted. I remain undisturbed. I remain unperturbed and will continue to do what my mandate enjoins me to until journalists decide otherwise,” he added.