Chop Bar Operator Hangs Herself

Related Stories A 37-year old chop bar operator named Yaa Donkor has reportedly hanged herself.



Information reaching Peacefmonline.com indicated that Yaa Donkor, a mother of two, who owned the Awurade Kasa chop bar at Agona Swedru has hanged herself to death.



Peace FM's Correspondent Stephen Sekyere disclosed that the deceased had been making complaints of the area boys teasing her over her services.



The deceased's friend told Sekyere that the boys made fun of her food, describing it as tasteless.



Yaa Donkor is said to have threatened to claim her own life because she couldn't cope with the situation.



Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana