Work Begins On Rail Lines From Kojokrom-Tarkwa

Workers of the Ghana Railways Company (GRC) yesterday (September 18, 2017) began preparing rail lines from Kojokrom to Tarkwa in the Western Region.



The workers are expected to clear the tracks off weeds and any other impediments.



A team of engineers will also be working alongside the workers to record any fault on the tracks.



The work is expected to last for the next two weeks. This was disclosed to ATV by the acting Deputy Manager for Engineering at the Ghana Railways Company, Michael Adjei Anyetei.



He said the work is to pave the way for the actual rehabilitation of the rail lines from Kojokrom-Tarkwa to begin.



“By Monday all workers of Railways Corporation will come together and start clearing off weeds on the rails. We will start clearing the weeds from Kojokrom to Tarkwa…. the main work is about to start. This is just preparatory works that Ghana Railways Corporation is doing.”



He noted that: “All railway workers should be actively involved in clearing the weeds off these trucks, because we don’t want this works to travel more than 14 days. The minister is very serious about this project, so every railway worker should get on board to ensure the revival of the railways.”



The Ghana Manganese Company has devoted 10 million US dollars to help with the rehabilitation efforts.



Parts of the money will be used to pay the salary of rail workers for the next seven months during the rehabilitation period.



This has brought a great deal of excitement amongst the workers.



Mr. Adjei Anyetei explained that the workers were poised to work assiduously to revive the sector.



He stated that the workers are aware that once the Kojokrom to Tarkwa lines become very active, Ghana Manganese Company will double the haulage of manganese and this will significantly improve the revenue base of Ghana Railways Company.



