Dadieso DCE Arrests Teacher Over Extortion

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dadieso, Christian Baah, caused the arrest of Mr. Akpor Adjei in the early hours of Sunday.



Narrating events leading to his arrest to ATV, the Dadieso DCE explained that last week Thursday he received calls from scores of worried parents complaining to him that the free SHS educational policy was not free after all.



According to the parents, this was because they were being made to buy items worth GHC150 at the Dadieso SHS, contrary to reports that they were not supposed to pay anything.



Mr. Baah noted that the complaints were becoming persistent so he proceeded to the school to investigate them.



The claims turned out to be true, but according to the school authorities, they have asked the teacher involved to stop.



“The assistant headmaster confirmed they also realised that the teacher was acting contrary to the guidelines but they asked him to stop.”



But the DCE said he later realised that the extortion was on a large scale so he caused the arrest of the teacher involved.



“I started my own investigation and I saw a printed bill with the name Dadieso SHS and on it was a list of items that each parent was supposed to pay by force. So those who have money have paid but those without money had gone in search of the money to come and pay,” he noted.



Some of the items included a calculator-GHC60, red check-GHC40, a pair of sandals-GHC25 among others.



“About five people told me they had paid. But those who were yet to pay were many. Some of the parents, after I told them they were not supposed to pay anything, went to collect their monies. When I asked the assistant headmaster, he told me he was not involved. The headmaster also told me same. He [Mr. Akpor Adjei] told me the items were with some people in the school. But he did not mention any names. I am sure the investigation will bring out all the hidden facts.”



Meanwhile, the Ellembelle Director of Education, Frances Williams, has directed authorities at the Essiama Technical Senior High School to give back all paints collected from first-year students.



According to Mrs. Williams, she was touring SHSs in the district to assess the implementation of the Free SHS educational policy.



On reaching the Essiama technical school she asked for the prospectus.



It was then that she saw paint as one of the listed items the first years must present.



Already some of the parents had complied. She then directed the school to stop and also give back what they have collected.



According to her, if the school wants to collect paint they have to call for a PTA meeting and decide with the parents.



