Deadly Quake Rocks Mexico, Death Toll Now 138

library image Related Stories A huge earthquake has killed at least 138 people in central Mexico, according to the BBC, with at least 64 deaths occurring in Morelos state.



The quake toppled buildings in the capital, Mexico City while rescuers are frantically searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors.



The shallow, magnitude 7.1 quake had its epicentre in the state of Puebla, south-east of the capital.



Mexico City's airport has suspended operations and the national stock exchange has halted trading. Source: bbc.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.