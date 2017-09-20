2 KMA Staff Court Over Rattray Park

Related Stories Two Officials of the Kuamsi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) are in hot waters as they are due to appear before court over stealing charges.



They are Kwame Asamoah Mensah, the Rattray Park Manager and also Sakyi Ntow, IT Manager of the facility.



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi found the two culpable over a missing electronic gadget 9software) at the Rattray park.



They have therefore been charged for conspiracy to commit crime and stealing. They would therefore be hauled to the law court very soon to help unravel what led to the disappearance of the gadget.



The KMA boss, Osei Assibey Antwi, commenting on the issue said the assembly had given its blessings to the police to prosecute anyone found culpable.



He was speaker during the General Meeting of the assembly on Monday, where pressing issues concerning the KMA were discussed.



Missing Gadget

The missing electronic gadget was used to control a beautiful dancing fountain, which was used to entertain patrons of the amusement park.



Strangely, the gadget got missing under bizarre circumstances thereby making the dancing fountain idle for some time now.

The missing of the gadget has affected patronage of the facility since the dancing fountain is not functioning.



The two top officials of the facility were queried by the KMA when it emerged that the electronic gadget had been stolen.



Messrs Mensah and Ntow reportedly responded to the query before the case was reported to the police to investigate further.



Findings by the police indicated that the two men might have played a role in the disappearance of the gadget and so they should be prosecuted.



Interestingly, the gadget had been intact since the facility was opened during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) era.



The gadget suddenly got missing after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government assumed political power, raising eyebrows.



The police realized that the two officials detected the theft at 9:30am but they reported the case to the police at 4:30 pm, for reasons unknown.



The investigation team also detected that the suspects tampered with the crime scene before they eventually reported the case to the police.



Mr. Osei Assibey told the general assembly that the KMA was determined to unravel what led to the loss of the gadget.



He therefore stated that the KAM would not interfere but would rather allow the police to work so the law would deal with the offenders.



He announced that other staffers at the Rattray Park had been withdrawn with immediate effect, following the alleged theft.





