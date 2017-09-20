I Didn’t Promise Times Staff Salary Increment – MD

Related Stories The embattled Managing Director of Times Corporation has said she did not promise to improve wages of workers at the firm as they have claimed.



According to Carol Annang, accusation of broken promises against her by the staff is unfounded and baseless.



Staff of the state media organization early today, Monday September 18, 2017, halted business activities there, protesting poor conditions of service and managerial incompetence.



The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has declared its support for the protesting staff demanding that Mrs. Annang stays away from the corporation.



Speaking to Starr News’ Atiewin Mbillah Lawson Mrs. Annang said any attempt at increasing salaries must be based on performance.



“You have to ask them what the promises are. I can’t assure anybody of pay increment when I don’t know what the performance has been. These things are based on numbers. I have not assured anybody and I don’t know what they want me to say to you. If anybody says I have given them assurances, what kind of assurances,” she said.



The Times MD also denied allegations by the workers that she has purchased a four-wheel drive for herself at the expense of the company since assuming office.



” New Times Corporation has purchased several vehicles since I joined the corporation. And I using a vehicle doesn’t make any difference”.



Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of New Times Corporation has condemned the industrial action embarked by the workers.



In a statement, the Board of Directors described the action of the workers as “unwarranted” and “unfortunate”, adding that negotiations are currently ongoing to resolve the grievances being raised by the workers.