Kufour's Alleged Baby Mama, Giselle, Now Works With US Prez And Is A ‘Mom’ To Ivanka Trump?

The self-acclaimed most powerful woman who is widely known among her peers as Madame Giselle is in the news again – this time, she claims she is well connected to the Trump family.



According to Giselle, her connections across the globe facilitated an historic first ever phone call between the Middle Eastern leader and President Trump.



, details how Madame Giselle reportedly told her neighbor in the lavish high-rise Chevy Chase Apartment 713 in US that, her closeness to the 45th President of the United State, Donald Trump and his family is second to none.



“I’m kind of a mom figure to her [Ivanka Trump]” Madame Giselle said.



The elegant woman Madame Giselle also claims to own a fleet of jets and appeared to be just another fascinating curio in a city thick with the creme de la creme of foreign dignitaries and financiers.



The Washington Post further published that "in March, about a year after cutting off contact with Rob Underwood (the neighbor), he (Underwood) filed a lawsuit against Giselle Yazji, demanding $1.7 million — the amount Underwood says she promised he would make. The case is pending. In a court filing, Harry A. Suissa, an attorney for Yazji, denied that she was involved in fraudulent wrongdoing. Suissa declined to comment for this article or to provide documentation of the Venezuelan business venture.



“In his suit, everything is a lie,” Giselle said in an interview. “I didn’t receive anything. He paid expenses. It wasn’t for me.”



Meanwhile, a White House representative said neither Ivanka Trump nor anyone else at the White House had ever heard of Giselle.



