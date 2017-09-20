Kufuor’s ‘Girl’ At It Again….Reportedly Describes Ghanaian Politics ‘Free-For-All’

Related Stories Madame Giselle Yazji, who caused a political maelstrom by claiming she has twin children with then President John Agyekum Kufuor, could be trending in far away Washington DC in the United States of America; but she does still remembers Ghana in her



A September 19th, 2017 article published by the Washington Post, Giselle "Jaller" Yazji, dubbed “La Mona,” a slang term that roughly translates to “The Blonde", describes Ghanaian politics as ‘free-for-all’.



She is also allegedly engaged in swindling unsuspecting people; including Bob Underwood and living profligate lifestyles.



She “regaled Underwood (a neighbor) with stories of her adventures in the free-for-all of Ghanaian politics…”



According to the publication, Underwood who often interacts with Madam Giselle said, “he sometimes questioned whether his neighbor was actually as wealthy as she claimed. Once, when he (Underwood) raised doubts about her financial status, she flung open her closet so that he could see the dozens of designer dresses she owned.



“I’d never met anybody like her in my life,” he said.



The Ameican daily wrote that “Underwood’s finances were strained by the divorce, and he was sending his daughter to a public school. Giselle, he says, pressed him over and over to move the child to a private school, saying it would be best for the little girl.



When he said he couldn’t afford it, she offered up a plan. Giselle said she could fold him into a special investment opportunity: They would bid to sell T-shirts to the Venezuelan army, a deal that she said they were sure to get because of her high-level connections there. He’d make a ton of money, he says she promised, enough so that he could set up a college fund and provide a better lifestyle for his daughter.



“I love your daughter,” Giselle said in a text message provided to The Post by Underwood. “She’s the sweetest, kindest girl.”



Looking back, Underwood says, that may have been the moment when he was hooked.



However, in an interview, Giselle painted a different picture of her relationship with her neighbor and his daughter. She portrayed Underwood as an inattentive father — an allegation he denies.



“I’m really very kind,” Giselle said in the interview. “He is a really bad person. I think he was born bad.”



The Washington Post further published that "in March, about a year after cutting off contact with Rob Underwood (the neighbor), he (Underwood) filed a lawsuit against Giselle Yazji, demanding $1.7 million — the amount Underwood says she promised he would make. The case is pending.



According to the article, "in a court filing, Harry A. Suissa, an attorney for Yazji, denied that she was involved in fraudulent wrongdoing. Suissa declined to comment for this article or to provide documentation of the Venezuelan business venture".



“In his suit, everything is a lie,” Giselle said in an interview. “I didn’t receive anything. He paid expenses. It wasn’t for me.”



