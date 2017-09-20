Ghana Water To Centralise Recruitment

Related Stories The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWC), Alex Afenyo-Markin has said that employment into the company will henceforth be centralized while promotion would be based solely on merit and competence and not on political lines and sycophancy.



Mr Afenyo-Markin who made the disclosure at a meeting with staff of the company at the company’s headquarters in Accra on Friday evening said it is the board’s decision to change the decentralized recruitment into centralized recruitment to ensure that only qualified people are employed to work with the company and also to avoid any form of favouritism or cronyism when it comes to recruitment of staff.



He told the workers in the presence of other members of the Board that the new Board, which he is heading, is going to pursue innovative and genuine reforms that will position the company to be more beneficial to the state and the workers as well.



According to the Board chairman, the Board will help expand the frontiers of the company and create room for competition and value for money when it comes to procurement.



He said previous procurement and supplies that are suspects would be re-negotiated so that savings would be made towards the welfare of workers.



He said in line with the vision of the new board to boost the morale of workers, the board has approved 10% increase in the salaries of workers ratified by parliament.



He said workers must fight for the positive growth of the company and not for their individual selfishness warning that workers must not fight for the interest of key suppliers who want to shortchange the company.



“No worker should be influenced by contractors to sabotage the company,” he pointed out.



The board chairman said the new board which is made up of personalities like Joseph Obeng-Poku, Dr Clifford Braimah who is the new CEO, Michael Ayensu, Kwame Twumasi-Ampofo, Naaba Sigri Gewong, Clement Alosebuno Kaba, Dr Forster Kum-Ankama Sarpong and Madam Maria Aba Lovelace-Johnson will ensure a complete turn-around of the company with welfare of workers at the heart of such transformation to ensure that the company becomes very profitable and provides effective services to all Ghanaians.



The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Kofi Adda told the workers that the company will receive greater attention now that it has a Ministry to itself, therefore, they must work hard to uplift the image of the company internationally.