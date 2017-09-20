Generate More Revenue To Sustain Free SHS— Asamoah Boateng Urges BOST, Gridco

Library Image Related Stories The Executive Chairman of the State Enterprises Commission, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has charged public enterprises with oversight responsibility over the country’s oil and gas resource to put in place prudent measures to generate more revenue to help sustain the Free SHS policy.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched the Free SHS policy last week and said it would be funded with proceeds from oil.



In line with that, Mr Boateng, while inaugurating the boards of two agencies under the Ministry of Energy, urged the members to be diligent in addressing revenue losses in those entities.



Inauguration



The board are that of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST), which has nine members, and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), which also has nine members.



The BOST board is chaired by Dr Kwame Acheampong-Kyei while that of GRIDCo is chaired by a former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr Kabral Blay Amihere.



He urged the new board of BOST to offer strategic direction to resolve outstanding challenges and make the company economically viable.



BOST



In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr William Owuraku-Aidoo, urged management and the board of BOST to be proactive by taking strategic measures to ensure fuel security in the country.



"I will like to urge you to use your expertise to resolve challenges relating to the inability to keep adequate stock of the national strategic petroleum reserves owing to lack of funds, long delays in updating the depots nationwide to meet international standards, and the absence of laboratories in the depots which has created bottlenecks for the analysis of the quality of products," he stressed.



GRIDCo



Turning to the GRIDCo board, Mr Owuraku-Aidoo urged them to work hard to sustain the gains made in terms of reliable power supply in the country.



"One main task which is quite urgent is to see to the establishment of the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) which will drive down tariffs and give comfort to customers and also make the country competitive in the sub-region through the West African Power (WAP) system," he said.