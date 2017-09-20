Beauty Pageant To Tackle Sanitation Problems In Kintampo

Related Stories As sanitation remains one of Ghana's major problems, the Kintampo North municipal Assembly has supported an initiative to tackle the situation with a beauty pageant in both the municipality and the Kintampo South district in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



Kintampo is one of the municipalities in the country which is faced with filth management problems. Areas like Mo line, Sawaba and Nwoase are said to be suburbs which have been engulfed by filth from human activities.



To reduce the rate at which filth affects the lives of the inhabitants of the twin constituencies, J Black Code and Maiga Events have collaborated with the Ghana Tourism Authority to use young women to campaign for proper waste management.



In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Joshua Akongo Anemi, the organiser of the pageant said the maiden edition of the awards scheme is being piloted in the two constituencies after which it will be rolled out in the whole region.



"To emerge as a winner, the assembly members and the contesting ladies in a locality must do well to perform better than other contestants when given any task such as awareness campaigns, and communal labour tasks."



He said there will be an audition to get ladies from various communities to compete in the upcoming beauty pageant, stressing those who will emerge as winners then become sanitation ambassadors who will work with assembly members and the assemblies to campaign on sanitation.



The theme for the programme is: "Energizing the locals in tackling community sanitation."