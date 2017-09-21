Be Cautious About Morocco’s ECOWAS Overtures

Related Stories Heads of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states have been urged to hasten slowly in accepting Morocco into the bloc as a full member.



The Executive Director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Mr Chukwuemeka B. Eze, said while the economic and military might of Morocco would foster economic growth, peace and security in the sub-region, the Heads of States should weigh the merits and demerits of Morocco’s membership carefully.



He said the bloc currently had lingering challenges with integration since most of the protocols adopted by the ECOWAS were still far from being realised.



“Leaders of West African nations must focus more attention on working towards consolidating the current slow processes of integration among the current membership,” he said.



Should ECOWAS expand?



Mr Eze made the call when he spoke on the topic “Should ECOWAS expand? Mechanisms, implications, options and challenges for regional integration,” as part of reflection on security series programme organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).



The event was attended by both local and international security experts and civil society organisations (CSOs) who shared their opinions on the topic.



Implications of membership



Mr Eze said Morocco had enjoyed an observer status position with the ECOWAS since 2005 up until February 24, 2017 when it put in a formal request to join the bloc as a full member.



He acknowledged that the northern African nation, which shared no geographical relationship with West Africa, had made significant contributions to ECOWAS in diverse areas, such as supporting mediation efforts in Cote d’ Ivoire, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia and Sierra Leone.



Besides, he said, Morocco was instrumental in mediation efforts that saw the former President of The Gambia, Mr Yaya Jammeh, leaving the country, military and humanitarian missions in Mali in 2013 and the construction of military hospitals in the sub-region.



“Morocco has made direct investments in several West African economies, particularly in banking, telecommunication, agriculture, cement and real estate sectors,” he added.



However, he said, in spite of Morocco’s involvements with ECOWAS member states, it was pertinent that Heads of State and citizens were forewarned of the implications of Morocco becoming a member of the bloc.



“Morocco’s membership can deepen the rift between Anglophone and Francophone member states of ECOWAS and her request is purely motivated by self-interest and a desire to position itself as a continental power sitting at the top of economic and political tables in Africa and will in the long run benefit from both the Arab and West African blocs,” he said.



Any economic benefits?



Citing a World Bank report, Mr Eze said Morocco had a vibrant economy and private sector, but her only desire was to take advantage of West African economies, which had a population of 350 million people.



“By integrating Morocco, the 15-member bloc will become the World’s 16th largest economy with an additional $150 billion and a gross domestic product (GDP) nearing $745 billion,” he said.



“On the other hand, weaker economies without high levels of industrialisation may expose economies of the ECOWAS to unfair competition as large quantities of cheaper goods will flood their markets from Morocco,” he warned.



Exert more pressure



For her part, the acting Deputy Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research of the KAIPTC, Dr Emma Birikorang, called on civil society organisations to persuade West African Heads of States to take the right decision concerning Morocco’s membership of the bloc.



She said that West African heads of states were tasked to form a committee to look into Morocco’s application for membership but till date no such committee had been formed.