AG’s Report Indicts Judicial Service

Related Stories Ghana’s Judicial Service has been caught in another web of financial malfeasance and corrupt acts, with the 2015 Auditor General’s on Ministries, Departments and Agencies indicting officers of the service for shady deals running into millions of Ghana cedis.



Some of the infractions cited in the Auditor-General’s report include the shoddy construction of two districts courts in Winneba and Kasoa, both in the Central region amounting to over GH¢1 million.



Despite the huge amounts of money invested into the two projects at Winneba and Kasoa in the Central region with assistance of the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the courts can hardly be used just two years after their construction due to visible cracks in the walls and faulty doors.



The report also revealed that former staff members of the Attorney General’s Department were paid GH¢92,000 in unearned salaries.



The scale of the malfeasances forced members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament to hold yesterday’s sitting with the Judicial Service in camera.



Some members of the Committee, who wouldn’t want to go on record, were upset with the level of infractions uncovered in the Auditor-General’s report, and are calling for stringent punishment of those found culpable.