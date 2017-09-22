Demo Rocks Nkoranza Over New Chief

Related Stories The Youth of Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region yesterday demonstrated against the queen mother of the area for selecting her own son, Yaw Kodom, to become the omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, saying it is against the customs of the area.



Clad in red and black dresses, the youth beat drums, sang war songs and marched through the principal streets of the town and later gathered at the forecourt of the omanhene’s palace, and cautioned the queen mother not to go ahead and perform any rites for the installation of her son. They were later addressed by the chairman of Nkoranza Youth Association, Konadu Sampson.



Reading a petition addressed to the President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, the Regional Minister, Municipal Chief Executive of Nkoranza, the DCE of Nkoranza North, the Regional Peace Council, the Municipal Police Commander and the Regional Police Commander, Mr Sampson Konadu pleaded with the above heads of institutions to swiftly prevail upon the queen mother to abide by the customs and traditions of the people of by selecting the right person to the throne, else there was going to be bloodshed.



He alluded to the fact that tension was brewing in the town over the queen mother’s decision to select her own son to succeed the late Okatakyie Agyeman Kodom IV.



According to Mr Konadu Sampson, customs and tradition demand that after the demise of a substantive chief, the queen mother should select from three persons who owe allegiance to the throne. As a result, the queen mother on 31st July, 2017 introduced her son (Yaw Kodom), who is domiciled in London, to the kingmakers of the Nkoranza Traditional Council to become the chief but was rejected by Nananom and the youth amidst hooting, mockery and laughter because according to the kingmakers, they didn’t know his (Yaw’s) background.



Subsequently, the Akyeamehene (head of linguists) also nominated and presented one Prince Soro to the kingmakers who was assessed and unanimously endorsed to become the paramount chief of Nkoranza, the pending performance of traditional rites.



He said Prince Soro is the choice of the people because the communities know his background and believe he could lead them in development.