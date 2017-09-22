Man 50, Butchers Concubine Over Missing Needle …Fate Of Deceased 17-Year-Old SHS Son In Danger

Related Stories The serene and peaceful atmosphere at Odumasi, popularly called Aduaneyede, a predominantly farming community near Obuasi, was thrown into confusion and anguish on Tuesday, following the brutal murder of Madam Abena Nyamekye, by her boyfriend Kwaku Charles.



Kwaku Charles, 50, allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the woman in the neck and face, resulting in her death, while the two were working on their farm at Gyabunso forest.



Kwaku Charles, who handed himself over to the community, after the dastardly act, is now in the grips of the law.



Narrating the incident to The Chronicle, at Aduaneyede, Mr. K. Barfour, a resident of the village, said in the morning of the fateful day, Kwaku Charles and Nyamekye were said to have quarreled over a missing needle.



He said, soon after that the two left for their farm, only for Charles to come home around noon with cutlass wounds on his left arm and left foot.



Mr. Barfour stated that when confronted, Charles explained that it was Nyamekye who inflicted the cuts on him.



According to him, few minutes afterwards, Charles was seen attempting to commit suicide by drinking a substance believed to be weedicide and this compelled those around to question him, during which he confessed to having inflected cutlass wounds on his wife in the bush.



Narrating further, Mr. Barfour continued that some people rushed to the farm, only to find madam Nyamekye brutally murdered. Back home , Mr. Barfour continued that the police was alerted, upon which Charles was picked for interrogation.



The body of Madam Nyamekye has since been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary.



Commenting on the incident, the assemblyman for the town, Mr. George Ankapong Fofie, said this is the second time such a thing has happened in the history of the town and expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased.



The Chronicle also learnt that the deceased, a peasant farmer, was billed to accompany her second child, 17 year-old Kofi Abani the next day to Takoradi, where the boy has gained admission to begin his free SHS prrogramme at Takoradi Senior High School.



Kofi Abani, in an interview, expressed fears about his future. “My mother is dead. Who will come to my aid to give me money to buy the few items I need to enable me begin my SHS programme,” he said in tears.