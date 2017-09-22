Assembly To Use Local Materials To Address Infrastructure Deficit

Related Stories The Assin South District Assembly is to use free labour from members of the Darmang community in the district and local materials to build 10 basic school infrastructure by the end of next year.



The strategy, according to the Assin South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Derrick Owusu-Ambrose, is to build more schools and reduce the huge infrastructure deficit in schools in the district.He told the Daily Graphic that the community members had agreed to offer free labour for the execution of the project.



That, he said, would reduce the cost of the project, facilitate the execution and bring about a sense of ownership of the project.



Project materials



Mr Owusu-Ambrose said the district would use clay in the construction of the school buildings (three classroom blocks) to reduce cost.



He noted that the construction would be done during the dry season to avoid the destruction of the structures by rains, and added that cement would be used to plaster the clay structures to ensure durability.



Why the deficit?



Mr Owusu-Ambrose stated that there were a lot of basic schools scattered across the district, some of which had been started by the communities.



He noted, however, that most of the schools lacked classrooms for continuing students, which was a worry to community leaders and parents.



Therefore, he said, the combination of free labour from community members and the use of local materials in the building of schools would go a long way to address the deficit in school infrastructure in the district.



Other projects



Mr Owusu-Ambrose said the assembly was liaising with the Department of Feeder Roads and other agencies to improve the road infrastructure in the district.



On agriculture, he said the district would focus on cocoa and oil palm production under the Planting for Investment Project, which was to encourage production to feed factories under the ‘one-district, one-factory’ policy.a