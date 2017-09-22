8 Robbers Arrested In Wa

Related Stories Eight suspected armed robbers who terrorized residents in Wa and its environs have been arrested by the Upper West Regional Police Command.



The armed robbers were arrested in separate operations in the Upper West, upper East and Northern Regions.



The supposed armed robbers-Salifu Seidu, 24, Aminu Dauda, 28, Joseph Bonseu, 42, Dauda Inusah, 37, Tofique Lawal, 45, and Mohammed Iddi, 30, were said to have rob people of their monies and belongings in Wa and its environs.



Nable Salifu and Mohammed Salia were arrested at Sakalu, near Tumu in the Sissala East District after robbing their victims who were returning from Leo in Burkina Faso.



The suspected robbers are said to be behind major robberies in the area in the past two months.



They were arrested in Wa, Sakalu, Bolgatanga and Tamale after intelligence was gathered on their hideouts.



The Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Okyere Boapeah, and Salifu Seidu and his gang attacked a popular guest house in Wa Known as Pet Vero on 15th August, 2017.



According to him, the suspects managed to seize the weapon of the Bole District Customs Officer who was lodging in that guest house.



He indicated that the armed robbers also stormed the private residence of a lecturer at the University for Development Studies and made away with his pump action gun and some belongings.



“They attacked some traders who were travelling from Wechau in the Wa West District to Kalba in the Northern Region.



In a related development, some suspected robbers behind numerous motorbike theft cases in the Wa Municipality have also been arrested by the police.



The armed robbers stole a motorbike belonging to one Abass Nabeng, a business man in Wa on 1st September, 2017.



Police in the area indicated that the CCTV camera at the main MTN office in Wa helped in their arrest.



The Regional police commander appealed to residents to volunteer information to the police to arrest criminals in the region.