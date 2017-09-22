Danger Looms On Graphic Road Overpass

Library Image Related Stories Danger is looming on the Graphic Road overpass in Accra owing to activities of scrap dealers.



Thick black smoke usually covers portions of the overpass, in addition to a pile of refuse at the same section that is left uncollected.



The activities of the rag-and-bone men is such that if immediate steps are not taken, the overpass risks collapse.



This is because the scrap dealers have resorted to burning their discarded metals and rubbish under the bridge.



A hawker who spoke to The Mirror said the perpetrators usually carried out their activities at night.



“They often burn electric cables and other materials mostly after midnight when the road is less busy,” he said.



In addition to the activities of these scrap dealers, the overpass risks collapse due to the non-adherence of some heavy duty vehicle drivers who resort to using the overpass instead of the sideways.



The situation, if not checked, has the tendency to weaken the overpass, which can result in far-reaching and potentially fatal consequences.