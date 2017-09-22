IGP, CDS Advocate Stiffer Punishment For Galamsey Operators

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have called for harsher punishment for people sent to the courts on issues relating to illegal mining.



According to the two institutions, the recent court sentences pronounced on some illegal miners in Kumasi were not harsh enough to deter others from continuing along that path.



Addressing the concerns of security men being trained for the next phase of Operation Vanguard at the Bundase Training Camp in the Greater Accra Region, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, and the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, agreed that tougher punishment must be given to people arrested for illegal mining.



“If you are asking an illegal miner to pay about GH¢1,800 as punishment for destroying the environment, how do you expect others to stop?” Lt Gen. Akwa asked.



Training



Lt Gen. Akwa and Mr Asante-Apeatu visited the training ground to interact with the next batch of 400 security men being trained to take over operations from the first batch sent to the Western, Ashanti and Eastern regions to combat illegal mining.



The security men, selected from the GAF and the Ghana Police Service, are expected to spend 10 days at the training camp before being deployed on September 29, this year.



They are being trained on how to use weapons, the rules of engagement that govern the exercise and how to coordinate operations from various points.



During interactions with the two security chiefs, the security men raised a number of concerns, top on the list being the type of punishment given to people arrested for their involvement in illegal mining.



The security men said they were not entirely happy about a court fine given to some arrested illegal miners in Kumasi.



According to them, they would be more motivated to give of their best if the court could impose tougher punishment on people arrested for illegal mining.



Lt Gen. Akwa urged them to remain resolute in their bid to stop any illegal mining activities in the country and assured them that something would be done about their concerns.



He said since the exercise began about two months ago, the first batch had given a good account of itself, adding that “now that your batch will be sent, you must do same or even better”.



IGP remarks



For his part, Mr Asante-Apeatu stressed the need for the security men to take instructions at the training camp seriously, saying that expectations placed on them were high.



He also touched on the need for the task force to develop a good relationship with communities and chiefs, so that they would not find it difficult when embarking on their duties.



“You must treat the people with respect and observe their human rights, so that the image of the service you represent will be kept intact,” he said.



He said all the various logistics needed for the work of the security men had been provided, adding: “You have no cause to worry about any resource for your work.”