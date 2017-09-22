Regional Minister Threatens Court Action Against Two Carvers

Mr Asuma Cheremeh the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has given a two-week ultimatum to Mr David Yeboah and Mr Kofi Owusu, who are members of the Dormaa Wood Village, to retract corruption allegations levelled against him or face a court action.



The two and others who claim to be members of the Dormaa Wood Village accused the minister of taking GH¢60,000 per vehicle travelling with lumber and that the minister’s action had brought a lot of hardship to members of the association.



The two are alleged to have stated on Sunyani-based FM stations, Ark and Moonlite, and a Dormaa-based radio station that trucks carrying lumber were allowed passage only if their owners paid money charged by the minister.



According to them, even though the minister charged GH¢60,000 initially, the amount was reduced to GH¢6,000 and further down to GH¢4,000 per load.



Press conference



At a press conference at the Residency in Sunyani, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh debunked the allegations levelled against him, describing them as “false, malicious and defamatory calculated only to tarnish his hard-won reputation as a diligent legal practitioner, politician, responsible family man, noble and respected person in society”.



“I must say that it is a shame that Owusu and Yeboah would use the media platform to destroy my reputation and image through these unsubstantiated allegations. Indeed, the allegations are unfathomed, baseless and inordinately unreasonable,” he stated.



Mr Asomah-Cheremeh also described the accusations as a calculated attempt to cause disaffection for him and the Brong Ahafo Region.



“It is also a calculated attempt to throw dust into the eyes of the public and create a false impression about me,” he said, adding that it was also aimed at running down the government machinery in the Brong Ahafo Region and foil efforts being made in the fight against galamsey and illegal timber operations in the region.



That, he said, would, however, not deter him from discharging his responsibility as required.