Former CJ Calls On Christians To Join Fight Against Corruption

Related Stories A member of the Council of State, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, has described Christian professionals as key stakeholders for the success of the national fight against corruption.



Christian professionals, she said, could lead the fight against corruption by living exemplary lives worth of emulating by non-believing professionals.



In her remarks to open the 2017 national convention of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in Accra yesterday, Mrs Justice Wood, who is the immediate past Chief Justice, described corruption as a major hindrance to the country’s effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SSAs).



The three-day conference is being held on the theme: “Awakening the sleeping giant of evangelism.”



It brought together more than 500 members who are mainly professionals from all sectors of the economy.



The 2017 conference of the non-denominational fellowship is aimed at rekindling the commitment to evangelism and winning more souls and professionals for Christ.



Leaders in corruption fight



Mrs Justice Wood underscored the need for Christians to lead the fight by setting examples and winning the unbelievers to Christ in obedience to the great commission by God to Christians.



Quoting Matthew 6:33 which admonishes Christians to seek first the kingdom of God and its righteousness and all other things would be added onto them, she appealed to Christian professionals to eschew corrupt practices and rather uphold the virtues of Christianity.



“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people, Proverbs 14:34,” she quoted.



Touching on the theme, Mrs Justice Wood said it was time for Christians to intensify evangelism to win the lost to God and exalt Ghana.



Rekindle commitment



The National President of the fellowship, Mr George Prah, urged members of the fellowship to rekindle their commitment towards evangelism.



He said although evangelism had been the foundation and backbone of the fellowship over the years, it was obvious that the “evangelism giants”, the Christian professionals, were sleeping and therefore, needed an awakening.



“There is a giant in each of us, encapsulated in our God-given talents and gifts, and together with all the laymen out there in the market place, we constitute a huge giant that God will use to impact this world we occupy until He comes,” he said.



The fellowship



The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is an international group of Christians from various professional backgrounds described as a fellowship of lay businessmen.



It was founded in 1951 in Los Angeles by Demos Shakarian, a California rancher.



Theologically, the organisation has its roots in Pentecostalism.



The Ghana Chapter was first launched in February 1977 and formally incorporated in October 1984.



It is focused on being God’s instrument to win souls and demonstrate His power.