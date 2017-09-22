Ahmadiyyah Marks 15th Anniversary

Related Stories The Ahmadiyyah Muslim Mission in Ghana has marked its 15th annual zonal convention at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality on the theme “Love for one’s country, a key component of faith”.



Speaking at the convention, the Ameer and Missionary in charge of Ghana and chairman of this year’s celebration, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih urged all to show love for their country which would determine their love for God.



Alhaji Maulvi bemoaned the issue of the continuous report of Muslims involvement in a series of violence; political, social or economical, which is never the custom of Islam.



He therefore called on all Muslims to be an agent of peace and never be used as machomen to cause mayhem to disturb the development of the nation and the world at large.



“You are to have true friends that would help develop your community instead of destroying what has already been developed. Love your country and never accept any offer of any magnitude to kill yourself and others in the name of holy war which is never Islamic,” he concluded.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Kwahu West, Yaw Owusu Addo who was the guest of honour admonished the Muslim brothers and sisters to take education seriously to broaden their knowledge instead of being used as an agent of destruction which brings disgrace to the Muslim religion.



The MCE indicated that, violence is normally caused by less educated people, as the adage goes “the devil finds work for the idle hand”.



He advised the Muslims to take advantage of the government’s policy of planting for food and jobs and the free education to equip themselves for a better future.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor, the special guest of honour for the occasion, in his address tasked the Ahmadiyyas to continue their good works for mother Ghana as an evidence of showing love to the country.



