Man Jailed 15 Years For Robbery

Related Stories The Wa Circuit Court in the Upper West Region has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for conspiring with two others to rob a businesswoman of her cash and other valuables in Wa.



Seidu Niftawu, who is a mobile money vendor in Wa, conspired with the two accomplices who are currently at large, to rob his employer, Madam Sherifa Alhassan, at gun-point at about 10:30p.m on August 1, 2017.



The two suspects, (name withheld) wearing face masks and armed with a locally manufactured pistol were said to have held the business woman hostage after threatening to blow-off her head and made away with a handbag containing an amount of GHC3,730.00, an MTN Electronic Cash in the sum GHC482.00, Vodafone Electronic Cash of GHC741, decoders and other communication gadgets.



Niftawu pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, abetment of robbery and pleaded not guilty to the third charge of robbery. However, the court presided over by Mr Forson Agyepong Baah found him guilty and convicted him to serve a 15 years jail term on each count to run concurrently.



Prosecuting, the first accused, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Yeboah told the court that Niftawu was an employee of Madam Sherifa , the complainant and a dealer in mobile money transfer at Dobile, a suburb of Wa.



According to C/ Inspector Yeboah, Niftawu closed from work and rendered the daily sales to Madam Alhassan at her residence around 8:30pm on August 1 this year.



He said Niftawu then hinted the two accomplices of the sales and the two accomplices who were masked knocked on the the victim’s door.



He said immediately Madam Sherifa opened the door, one of the suspects covered her mouth with his hand while the other produced a pair of heavy plier, took Madam Sherifa’s hand and deftly crushed two of her knuckles, one after the other leaving her in excruciating pain.



The prosecutor said. “One of the suspects then asked her where the money was being kept and she told them without delay”, The suspects then took the cash as well as other items and fled



C/Inspector Yeboah said police investigations led to the arrest of Niftawu. When his room was searched, an amount of GH¢2,974.00 and some mobile phones belonging to the complainant were found.



He was subsequently charged and arraigned before the court with the offence.