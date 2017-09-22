Nana Addo Appoints NPP National Chairman Aspirant To Bui Power Authority Board

Related Stories The Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Abubakari Abdul Rahman affectionately called Alhaji Short has been appointed as a Board member of the Bui Power Authority (BPA).



Alhaji Short, who has declared his intentions to contest for the position of the national chairman of the NPP will serve on the Board together with Ambassador Afare Apeadu Donkor as Board Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Mr. Fred Oware and Mrs. Sylvia Maria Asare as members.



The rest are Mr Gabriel Osei, Dr. Adams Sulemana Achanso and Mr. Kwaku Bowiansa Abrefa.



The Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo has charged the Board to capitalize on the availability of hydro resources and develop them into small and mini dams to boost the country’s energy generation.



He said "Bui Power has to leverage the unique experience and skills set gained in the implementation of the 400MW Bui Hydroelectric Project to the development of other small and mini hydro dams in the country.



"You’re expected to focus on examining the resources available to the Bui Power Authority and strategize to increase the solar potential in the country, especially in the Northern Sector, to balance the siting of generating plants in the country and improve the energy trilemma indices i.e. energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability."