Transport Fares To Go Up - GPRTU

This has become necessary as a result of the fuel price increment which has steadily gone up the world market as a result of Hurricane Irma which hit parts of the United State of America and the Carribean.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, Vice Chairman of GPRTU, Mr.Richard Sabah explained that they are aware of the gradual increament of fuel on the market but they will have to calculate to meet a threshhold for the increament.



Nonetheless, "we are meeting with the Minister for Transport to discuss the issues of increament as it is affecting our various Driver unions and groups, hitherto, we had no plans to increase transport fares", he noted.



"We will soon come out with the Percentage of increament, our various driver unions should calm down, we understand what they are going through, he acknowledged.



Fuel prices increase by about 11%



Prices of some petroleum products on Wednesday went up by 11 percent for the first pricing window in January.



Checks revealed that the price of a litre of petrol has gone up between 8 and 11 percent while the same quantity for a litre of diesel has gone up between 9 and 11 percent.



A litre of petrol at some major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) is now selling between 4 cedis and 4 cedis 15 pesewas.



Also, the price of a litre of diesel could be sold to you at 4 cedis and 4 cedis 15 pesewas



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has called on government to review the special petroleum tax levy.

This they say will clamp down on the constant increase of fuel prices.



Prices of some petroleum products went up by between 8 and 11 percent for the first pricing window in January, with many describing the development as disappointing.



The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah expressed dissatisfaction at the development.



He was of the view that government must work towards reducing the fuel cost in the economy.



“Indeed if something is done about the special petroleum tax it will be much appreciated. If it is even repositioned from the current ex-depot arrangement to maybe ex- refinery,” Unfortunately it looks as though that will continue to deny us of any downward adjustment. And then again UPPF seem to also have gone up from 9% to about 12.5% currently.he said.



“That also ought to be looked at and possibly reviewed so that maybe in the next window if the new government decides to do something about it, they could reduce it,” he argued.